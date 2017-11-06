Brazil are back in Europe this month as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour resumes with matches against Japan and England.

From Paris with love - Brazil's November schedule in Europe

Fresh from their triumphant World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw them comfortably top the CONMEBOL region, the five-time world champions will kick off their preparations in Paris ahead of a trip to Lille to face Japan on Friday.

Tite and his staff arrived at the Park Hyatt Paris Vendome Hotel on Sunday afternoon, where the Selecao will be based until Wednesday evening.



Midfielder Renato Augusto has already joined the senior coaching in the French capital, where they will be joined by most of the other members of the squad on Monday.

Flamengo midfielder Diego and Sport forward Diego Souza will be the final arrivals, scheduled to join their team-mates on Tuesday.

The team will train at the Parc des Princes Stadium in the afternoon from 15:30 local time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before boarding a flight to Lille, where they will stay at the Mercury Airport Hotel.

Tite and his players will then train at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, the venue of Friday’s clash with Japan, at 10:00 on Thursday morning.

Brazil meet Japan at 13:00 local time in Lille on Friday before departing for London, where they will stay at the Mandarin Hyde Park Hotel.

Saturday and Sunday will see the Selecao train at Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium at 16:00, while on Monday they will take to the field at Wembley Stadium at 16:30.

Brazil face England at the iconic venue at 20:00 on Tuesday before the coaching staff and players depart to return to their clubs on Wednesday morning.

Tite is yet to suffer any injuries to his 23-man squad, though PSG's Neymar and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho could be slight doubts with muscle injuries that saw them miss their club's respective matches this past weekend.