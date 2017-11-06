Tempers have boiled over in the Eastern Conference semifinal between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls, potentially causing drastic ramifications for the MLS playoffs.

Altidore and Kljestan sent off for halftime fight in MLS playoffs

Both Jozy Altidore and Sacha Kljestan were sent off at halftime of the second-leg encounter after a fight occurred between the two in the tunnel.



Sacha Kljestan and Jozy Altidore issued red cards.



Both sides will play the remainder of the game with 10 men. #TORvNY | #MLSCupPlayoffs

— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) November 5, 2017

Both players had gotten into it in the first half, with Kljestan delivering a shove to Altidore and the big striker appearing to make the most of it, falling to the ground. Both players received yellow cards for the incident.

It did not end there, however. A scuffle in the tunnel followed after the teams had finished out a 0-0 first half. While some reports suggested the two coaches, Greg Vanney and Jesse Marsch, were involved, it was Altidore and Kljestan who were both sent off.



4th official tells me Altidore and Kljesten red cards given in the tunnel for violent conduct #tfclive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) November 5, 2017

More rough play followed in the second half, with Bradley Wright-Phillips handed a caution for a flying challenge before Tyler Adams and Victor Vazquez had a coming together of their own.

A shot from Daniel Royer that deflected off Wright-Phillips early in the second half gave New York a 1-0 advantage in the second leg and made it 2-2 on aggregate, though Toronto managed to advance on away goals.

The red card means Altidore will miss at least the first leg of the next round and possibly more depending on what the league decides after reviewing the incident.

In addition, Toronto will not have Sebastian Giovinco for the contest after he picked up a yellow card for dissent in the second half, meaning he is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Following the match Altidore sent a tweet directed to Kljestan calling him out for snitching, before quickly deleting it.

Toronto will face the winner of the New York City FC and Columbus Crew tie in the Conference final over two legs.