Gabriel Jesus just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City, and at this early stage in his career he is already the most prolific striker in the history of the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus boasts best strike rate in Premier League history

The 20-year-old was on target again on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's table-toppers eased past Arsenal in a 3-1 victory.

Man City -1 v Leicester 5/6

Jesus rounded off the win by converting from David Silva's pass after the Spaniard sprung the Gunners' offside, marking his seventh goal of the league season in the process.

He has now scored 14 goals in 20 Premier League games, including appearances from the bench, and boasts a strike rate better than any other striker in the English top flight.

Jesus averages a goal every 89.57 minutes for City, making him the most prolific of any man to have scored more than 10 goals in Premier League history.

He is followed, unsurprisingly, by another City man: team-mate Sergio Aguero, whose 130 Premier League goals have been netted at a rate of one every 107 minutes.

Tottenham's Harry Kane (one in 116) completes the podium, while the likes of Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Luis Suarez also make the top 10.

But there are also some less obvious names amongst the Premier League's most prolific.

Kelechi Iheanacho makes the cut, with his 12 goals for City and Leicester coming at a rate of one per 125 minutes - as does the rather obscure Adam le Fondre, who netted 12 times in his sole Premier League season back in 2012-13 for Reading, a strike rate of one goal every 124 minutes.