Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is aware their expectations have been raised significantly following last season’s league and cup double triumph.

Gavin Hunt to take struggling Bidvest Wits back to the basics

“The problem is that expectations have been raised here because we won the league and cup double last season,” Hunt told the media.

In spite of murmurs of a potential sacking, Hunt has received the backing of the management, as he is labelled a record-breaker for granting them their first title.

“We are motivated, of course, but I don’t want to be called a motivator. That means I am not a good coach. We are getting paid here and playing for our lives,” Hunt said.

“I think we’ve got to go back to basics pretty much in every position. Last year, I thought we were the best team without the ball. This year we are not very good without it, typically. If you want to do anything, you need to be good without the ball,” Hunt said.