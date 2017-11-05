Milutin Sredojevic urges Orlando Pirates to pick up the pieces after Telkom Knockout exit

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic felt they deserved much more than being on the receiving end in the Telkom Knockout after creating numerous chances to put the tie out of reach altogether.

“I believe we deserved more than what happened to us today. Losing on penalties and missing a penalty in regular time. We created chances and had opportunities to go ahead,” Sredojevic told the media after the game.

‘Micho’ couldn’t hide his disappointment after his best penalty takers were unavailable during the dreaded shootout, and has now shifted focus to their league campaign.

“We prepared the best penalty takers to go but the best penalty takers were missing. It’s very unfortunate given that we have worked very hard in all aspects. We need to be strong and pick up the pieces and focus on the league. This is where our focus will go,” Sredojevic said.

With Thamsanqa Gabuza finding himself in wide positions than in the centre-forward role, the Serb weighed in on the matter, citing that he continually told the former to move into the box.

“I guarantee he was pulling himself wide to not be the target and help us in attack. I told him numerous times to come inside. Unfortunately, he was not in the finishing area, where he was supposed to be. We need to work on this because he’s good player, positioning is 90 percent of the job and 10 percent is finishing,” Sredojevic said.