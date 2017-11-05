"JDT showed that we deserved the Malaysia Cup"

It was the first time that a post-match press conference in Malaysia was held with a team bringing out their entire coaching staff but that was exactly Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) Ulisses Morais did after successfully taking away the Malaysia Cup trophy from Kedah on Saturday night.

The match at Shah Alam Stadium saw JDT triumph 2-0 over Kedah in a final that was perhaps a little to tactical for the neutrals to remember fondly by. With it being the last game of the season for the Southern Tigers and sealing it with their second trophy of the season, Morais was more than happy to give each of his staffs a mention.

Luciano Figueroa, Raul Longhi, Fernando Gonzalez, Khairul Azman, Rui Rodridgues and Ismail Ibrahim were honoured by Morais by being present in front of the press as he started by thanking each and every one of them for a memorable night for the club.

"I want to give thanks to all the staffs, my congratulations because without them, we wouldn't win this trophy. The Malaysia Cup is the first time in JDT's history, so we are extremely happy. Congratulations for our players too, we are very happy because we can give this trophy to our boss, TMJ. He deserved it because he gave a lot to the club," said Morais at the start of the press conference.

JDT were in control for most of the match and Kedah struggled to cope with the early goal scored by Aidil Zafuan in the third minute of the first half. Liridon Krasniqi, Sandro da Silva and Ken Ilso were kept under a tight watch as JDT squashed away the main threats from the Red Eagles.

Kedah offered some resistance at the start of the second half but JDT recovered well to take back control of the match and eventually scored the second goal through Gonzalo Cabrera that sealed their first ever Malaysia Cup triumph.

"It was a good game. A good atmopshere outside and on the pitch. Tonight we showed the people why JDT celebrate before the Super League and why tonight we deserved the Malaysia Cup. We started the game very well and had plenty of chances to score more."

"A good reaction in the second half from Kedah but our players can play with the time, the ball and every moment in the game. We suffered sometimes because Kedah had 2-3 chances in the 90 minutes but we had more.

"For us it's not a surprise [changes to starting XI], maybe for the people outside. We tell our players every time, when we work we have 27 players and every player can play in the first XI. For this game, we chose those three different guys and they justified the decision," added Morais.