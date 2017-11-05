Bidvest Wits 1-0 Baroka: Amr Gamal's lone strike sends the Students into the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals

A solitary first half Amr Gamal strike saw Bidvest Wits reach the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday night.

Half-Time: Bidvest Wits 1-0 Baroka

After suffering yet another Premier Soccer League (PSL) in midweek against Chippa United, Wits looked to bounce back when they hosted Baroka FC in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday evening.

One of the contributing factors to Wits’ dismal start to the season has been Gavin Hunt’s tendency to chop and change, and once again the coach made several changes. Defender Bongani Khumalo who started in the Student’s recent loss was nowhere to be found while, the likes of Phumlani Ntshangase and Thabang Monare returned to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Baroka’s coach Kgoloko Thobejane opted for continuity despite his side’s 1-1 draw on Wednesday evening as the enigmatic forward Richard Matloga was relegated to the bench and Dineo Shaku was suspended for the clash.

The conditions at the Bidvest Stadium made for an exciting evening of quality football, and that was exactly what the fans were treated to during the first half. Baroka’s Gift Motupa was looking in devastating form and came within a whisker of opening the scoring early on. But Darren Keet was up to the task as he superbly tipped Motupa’s effort over the bar.

However, at the other end Wits were looking dangerous, particularly with Egyptian Amr Gamal proving a nuisance inside the box. Gamal was a constant threat and it was only fitting that he would open the scoring with only 11 minutes played. Following some superb interplay, Gamal showed good composure as he put the ball past Virgil Vries from point-blank range.

Wits were looking in devastating form and minutes later, they were unlucky not to have doubled their advantage with Daine Klate forcing a quality save out of Vries. The Namibia international was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers during the opening stanza but was up holding firm.

Nonetheless, with 19 minutes played, Gamal should have had his second of the night. Klate was Wits’ playmaker on the night and he played Gamal through on goal, but the 26-year-old’s curling left footed strike went just wide off goal despite having only the keeper to beat.

The game would eventually tighten at the half hour mark, becoming a cagier affair. This was until Gamal turned provider as he played Vincent Pule through on goal, but the winger was denied by Vries who was alert to the danger.

With time running out in the first half the game once again came alive. The ever lively Motupa was proving a nightmare for the Students’ attack and yet again Keet would have to produce the goods as he kept out the on-loan striker’s driving effort. Wits would have one final opportunity before the break but Pule’s header was comfortably dealt with by Vries as they settled for the slender advantage going into the half-time interval.

The second half saw Wits continue to look the more dangerous of the two outfits. Monare tested Vries in the 48th minute before Klate had a chance of his own from the edge of the box which missed the mark.

Nevertheless, as the encounter entered the final 30 minutes, chances on goal were rare as the game became a battle of attrition. Baroka though were not giving up, and their counter attacking football was beginning to bear fruits. Just after the hour mark, Wits failed to deal with a ball over the op allowing substitute Robin Ngalande with a free run on goal but Keet again came to the Clever Boys’ rescue.

As the half progressed, Baroka were beginning to win the midfield battle, and winger Talent Chawapiwa would feel he should have done better as he shot straight at Keet. The Zimbabwean’s pace was proving a little too hot to handle for Wits’ defence as he watched his shot go agonisingly wide off Keet’s goal in the final 10 minutes. Towards the death, Hunt took off the impressive Gamal in favour of the more physical James Keene.

The move proved fruitful as Wits were able to hang onto possession as they held on for victory.