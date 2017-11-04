Victor Wanyama’s much-expected return to action for Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the year is in doubt.

Tottenham boss confirm Victor Wanyama injury worries

Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochetinho has added to the fears that Wanyama may not return to action until next year after providing an update on the injured player.

"I don't know. I cannot guess,” said Pochettino when asked about a possible return to action of the Kenyan captain.

"Yesterday he was training alone, still not with the group, but with the sports scientist and physio. It was good. The reaction from his knee was good.

"He's getting better every day. We'll see if he can be available as soon as possible to help the team. He needs to feel his knee is safe and good and ready to step up again."

Wanyama picked a knee injury last August while preparing for an English Premier League match against Burnley.