Wilfried Zaha has been named in Cote d'Ivoire’s 25-man squad to face Morocco in their crunch World Cup qualifying outing at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on November 11.

Crystal Palace’ Wilfried Zaha named in Cote d'Ivoire's World Cup 2018 decider squad

The Ivorians have eight points from five encounters while their guests boast of nine points from the same numbers of matches.

And a victory will secure a place for Marc Wilmots’s men in Russia while Hervé Renard’s side only need to avoid a defeat to nick their first appearance in the global tournament since 1998.

The forward has been impressive for Palace since returning from a knee injury and will be looking to make his fourth competitive appearance for the African side.

The full list: Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe/COD), Ali Badra Sangaré (Free State Stars/RSA), Hortalin Blé Zadi (Africa Sports/CIV)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Wilfried Kanon (Den Haag/NED), Adama Traoré (Goztepe/TUR), Joris Gnagnon (Rennes/FRA), Ghislain Konan (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Franck Kessié (AC Milan/ITA), Simon Déli (Slavia Prague/CZE) Mamadou Bagayoko (OH Louvain/BEL), Ismaël Traoré (Angers/FRA)

Midfielders: Cheick Doukouré (Levante/ESP), Geoffroy Serey Dié (Basel/SUI), Seko Fofana (Udinese/ITA), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz/GER), Habib Maïga (St Etienne/FRA)

Attackers: Maxwel Cornet (Lyon/FRA), Gervinho (Hebei Fortune/CHN), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin/GER), Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Berne/SUI), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa/ENG), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace/ENG), Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse/FRA)