Zaha is a ‘very important’ player for Crystal Palace – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said Wilfried Zaha is ‘a very important player’ for the club.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been instrumental for the Eagles since his return from ankle injury, scoring twice in three games as the Selhurst Park outfit looks to move off the foot of the English Premier League table.

And ahead of their clash against high flying Tottenham at Wembley this weekend, the former England manager hailed Zaha’s impact and admitted he has become the leader on the field and adds ‘another dimension’ to their attack.

“When you have a player like Wilf, who you single out as the man to help the team to win games, you have to be fortunate to have someone like that,” Hodgson said during his pre-match press conference.

“I think he is a very important player.

“The players see him as that and he excites the crowd, the coaches and the players. He has that ability to beat players and score or set up goals.

“To win matches, you need players like that.

“Since Wilf’s been back in training and back playing, he has added something to the team, another dimension and an added threat.”