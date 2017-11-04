AFC U-19 Championships Qualifiers: How have India fared over the years?

With India set to take on Saudi Arabia in their first qualifier for the AFC Asian Under-19 Football Championship, Goal takes a look at how the country has fared over the years in a bid to qualify for the main tournament.

AFC U-19 Championships Qualifiers: How have India fared historically over the years?

The tournament which started as the AFC Youth Championship in 1959, was held every year until 1978 before transitioning into a biennial event in 1980.

India did not participate in the tournament in the first four editions of the Championship. 1963 was the first time they entered a team in the Championship as they crashed out in the group-stages of the tournament held in Malaysia.

India's qualification history in the AFC U-19 Championsips between 1959-78 Year

Hosts

Qualified

Final Standing

1959

Malaysia

Did not participate



1960

Malaysia

Did not participate



1961

Thailand

Did not participate



1962

Thailand

Did not participate



1963

Malaysia

Yes

Group Stages

1964

South Vietnam

Yes

Group Stages

1965

Japan

Yes

Group Stages

1966

Philippines

Yes

Quarter-finals

1967

Thailand

Yes

Quarter-finals

1968

South Korea

Yes

Group Stages

1969

Thailand

Did not participate



1970

Philippines

Did not participate



1971

Japan

Yes

Quarter-finals

1972

Thailand

Yes

Group Stages

1973

Iran

Yes

Group Stages

1974

Thailand

Yes

Joint winners

1975

Kuwait

Yes

Group Stages

1976

Thailand

Yes

Group Stages

1977

Iran

Yes

Quarter-finals

1978

Bangladesh

Yes

Group Stages



This was a period where there were no qualifiers played and teams participated directly in the main tournament. Qualification for the Championship was introduced in 1980.

India's qualification history in the AFC U-19 Championsips between 1980-2016 Year

Hosts

Qualified

Final Standing

1980

Thailand

No



1982

Thailand

No



1985

United Arab Emirates

No



1986

Saudi Arabia

Yes

Group Stages

1988

Qatar

Did not participate



1990

Indonesia

Yes

Group Stages

1992

United Arab Emirates

Yes

Group Stages

1994

Indonesia

Did not participate



1996

South Korea

Yes

Group Stages

1998

Thailand

Yes

Group Stages

2000

Iran

No



2002

Qatar

Yes

Quarter-finals

2004

Malaysia

Yes

Group Stages

2006

India

Hosts

Group Stages

2008

Saudi Arabia

No



2010

China

No



2012

United Arab Emirates

No



2014

Myanmar

No



2016

Bahrain

No



2018

Indonesia

TBD

TBD



Since 1980, qualifiers were introduced for the AFC U-19 Championships which was positioned as a 16-team tournament and India has managed to make it to the main event in eight out of the 19 editions held since. They did not participate in 1994 despite having topped their qualifying group nor did they enter the tournament in 1988.

India qualified as hosts of the 2006 edition but have failed to qualify post that edition in five attempts.

India's noteable qualifcation attempts

1996

India were drawn with neighbours Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a three-team Group 5 of the qualifiers. They went on to win both the games to top the group and secure their qualification. However, India ultimately withdrew from the tournament and did not participate in the main event.

Group 5 Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

India

2

2

0

0

12

1

+11

6

Sri Lanka

2

1

0

1

2

7

-5

3

Pakistan

2

0

0

2

2

8

-6

0



2004

India were drawn with Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group H of the qualifiers. They went on to finish in second place with a solitary point but Turkmenistan's withdrawal from the tournament gave India a chance to replace them at the main event.

Team Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

Turkmenistan

2

2

0

0

4

0

+4

6

India

2

0

1

1

0

2

-2

1

Kyrgyzstan

2

0

1

1

0

2

-2

1



2008

In 2008, India were pitted in a tough Group B comprising of six teams in the qualifiers held in Iran. India would ultimately finish fourth in the group to miss out on the main event.

Team Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

Iran

5

4

1

0

20

0

+20

13

Lebanon

5

4

0

1

10

4

+6

12

Oman

5

2

2

1

5

4

+1

8

India

5

1

1

3

8

6

+2

6

Bahrain

5

1

1

3

2

8

-6

6

Pakistan

5

0

1

4

0

23

-23

1



Despite the disappointment of missing out, India famously beat Pakistan 5-0 in Tehran to secure a famous victory over their neighbours.

2010

India once again finished fourth in a six-team Group C of the qualifiers held in Iraq to miss out on the main event. After suffering losses against Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Oman, India completed convicing 4-1 and 3-0 victories over Afghanistan and Kuwait to finish on a high.

Team Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

Iraq

5

4

1

0

13

0

+13

13

Saudi Arabia

5

3

1

1

9

5

+4

10

Oman

5

2

2

1

9

6

+3

8

India

5

2

0

3

11

13

-2

6

Kuwait

5

1

2

2

5

6

-1

5

Afghanistan

5

0

0

5

3

20

-17

0



2012

Drawn in a five-team Group C for the qualifiers along with Pakistan, India endured a dismal run salvaging just one victory amongst three defeats to miss out on the main event. All the matches were held in Tehran, Iran.

Team Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

Iran

4

4

0

0

14

0

+14

12

Uzbekistan

4

3

0

1

7

4

+3

9

India

4

1

0

3

5

8

-3

3

Turkmenistan

4

1

0

3

4

10

-6

3

Pakistan

4

1

0

3

3

11

-8

3



India's sole victory in the group came against Turkmenistan in its opening game but they went on to taste defeats in all their remaining games including against Pakistan.

2014

India were drawn in a five-team Group A of the qualifiers held in Qatar. They ultimately finished third in the group to miss out as the top two teams booked their slot in the main event.

Team Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

Points

Qatar

4

4

0

0

13

1

+12

12

Uzbekistan

4

3

0

1

10

3

+7

9

India

4

1

1

2

3

7

-4

4

Turkmenistan

4

1

1

2

4

11

-7

4

Nepal

4

0

0

4

1

10

-9

0



A lone victory against Nepal wasn't enough for India to finish top-two in the group as defeats to Qatar and Uzbekistan dashed their hopes for a berth in the main event.

2016

India were drawn in a four-team Group C of the qualifiers held in Palestine. Only the winner of the group was assured of a spot in the finals but India performed dismally to finsh bottom last with zero points in its kitty.