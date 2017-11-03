Ghana midfielder Wakaso Mubarak believes his club Deportivo Alaves will survive relegation despite a lackluster campaign so far in La Liga.

Alaves will avoid relegation in La Liga, says Wakaso

The returnees have picked just three points from ten games and currently sit at the foot of the table.

"The coach was happy with the work of the team and the players despite our defeat to Valencia (2-1) last weekend. But we have to think that we have to win games already," Wakaso said.

"There are always things to improve on to avoid relegation. We have to score goals because other teams in front of us do not have many points."

"We have the same mentality of winning and surviving and we believe it will be a reality in the end," he added.

Wakaso has played five games without finding the back of the net or providing an assist, but he is expected to start this weekend as Alaves host Espanyol at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.