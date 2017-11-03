Jose Mourinho is a winner and talk of defensive methods and parking the bus at Manchester United have left Eidur Gudjohnsen bemused.

'Mourinho always plays to win' - Gudjohnsen refutes claims Man Utd boss is defensive

Despite leading the Red Devils to three trophies in his first season at the helm and forcing them into Premier League title contention this term, the Portuguese continues to face criticism.

He has been accused of being too conservative in big games, with a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in October held up as a perfect example of that mindset. Some narrow victories since then have done little to change the opinion of some.

Gudjohnsen, though, insists that a manager he enjoyed considerable success with at Chelsea always sets out to win and merely favours the best tactics to get over the line.

The 39-year-old forward, who announced his retirement from football in September, told the Daily Mail on Mourinho’s approach to heavyweight encounters: “When we worked together there was no difference whatsoever.

“We always set up the same way, we always played the same way.

“He is not the type that goes out not to lose, he always goes out to win.

“Sometimes the games just pan out that way. One team is putting pressure on the other and when you are under pressure, you have to defend. It is part of football.

“Manchester United have looked far more exciting than they did last year. Losing Paul Pogba was a blow for them but I think they look more like a Mourinho side this season.”

It remains to be seen what approach Mourinho will adopt in United’s next outing, as he prepares to head back to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United know that victory over Chelsea will keep them hot on the heels of Manchester City, while defeat will drop them off the pace.

The Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat in west London last season, but Antonio Conte’s defending champions have not looked as strong of late and suffered a 3-0 Champions League humbling at Roma in their last fixture.

Gudjohnsen does not believe that result will influence Mourinho, even if the Blues’ defensive display in Italy suggested that United should look to attack from the off.

He added: “Chelsea's situation doesn't have anything to do with Mourinho's thoughts.

“He will analyse the game and set out in the best way he thinks they can win.”