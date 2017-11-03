Besiktas president Fikret Orman has sent a warning to Premier League clubs about in-demand striker Cenk Tosun.

Besiktas warn Premier League clubs away from Tosun

Tosun's performances in Turkey have caught the eye of several clubs in England, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton just a few of the sides with a rumoured interest.

But Orman has insisted the 26-year-old will not be easily pried away from the defending Turkish champions.

"There’s no figure for him," Orman said of Tosun to NTV Spor. "These players are like my children — I have an interest in their careers. They aren’t machines.

"(Kylian) Mbappe went to Paris Saint-Germain for €180 million, (Naby) Keita for €70m or €80m (to Liverpool), so placing a higher value than €20m on Tosun is not crazy.

"If Mbappe had played for Besiktas, would PSG have paid that amount? We need to raise the brand value of Turkish football."

Tosun has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Besiktas in all competitions this season, helping his club occupy first place in Champions League Group G.