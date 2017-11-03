Napoli’s Ghoulam ‘feels fine’ despite anterior cruciate ligament tear

Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam has said he ‘feels fine’ despite suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in Wednesday's Uefa Champions League loss to Manchester City.

The Algeria international was replaced by Christian Maggio after 31 minutes as the Naples outfit were overpowered 4-2 by Pep Guardiola’s men.

And left-back is expected to undergo surgery on Friday, with no date set for his recovery yet.

“I feel fine,” Ghoulam told media.

“I don’t know what went wrong, I had to go off and I only saw a bit of the second half.

“What do I want to say to the Napoli fans? Nothing, I’m sorry for the defeat [on Wednesday].

“We have a lot of games to play now, let’s look forward."