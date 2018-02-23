The oldest competition in football is running for the 137th time this season.

FA Cup 2017-18: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

England's FA Cup has a storied history like no other, giving every club down to the 10th level of the national pyramid system a chance to take on some of the biggest sides in the world.

It all begins with a number of qualifying rounds that commence in August before the Premier League clubs arrive in the third round of the competition proper the following January.

Arsenal were the defending champions this year, and the winner will secure a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

With the quarter-final draw made and he fifth round nearly finished, Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2017-18 FA Cup.

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The FA Cup first-round proper began on Friday, November 3, with clubs from League One and League Two joining the non-league sides left in the competition.

Premier League and Championship teams do not enter until the third round, which took place over the weekend of January 6, 2018.

Before the first round there is a number of qualifying rounds that feature hundreds of clubs from the lower reaches of the English game.

The very first games played were in the extra preliminary round, which began on Friday, August 4.

There are another five qualifying rounds after that before the first Football League clubs enter the competition in the first round.

Starting with and including the first round, there are seven rounds in the main competition before the final.

This year's final - which, as always, will be played at Wembley - is scheduled for Saturday, May 19.

FA Cup Quarter-finals

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals was made on Saturday February 17 before two of the fifth-round ties had even been played.

Manchester United will be at home to Brighton in a repeat of the 1983 final, while Chelsea will be away to Leicester.

Manchester City will welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium, if they overcome Wigan Athletic.

The remaining quarter-final tie will see either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City at home to Rochdale or Tottenham.

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Mar 17

Sheffield Wednesday/Swansea City vs Rochdale/Tottenham

15:00

TBC

Mar 17

Manchester United vs Brighton

15:00

TBC

Mar 17

Leicester City vs Chelsea

15:00

TBC

Mar 17

Wigan Athletic vs Southampton

15:00

TBC



FA Cup Fifth Round

The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made on Monday January 29, with four ties from the previous stage still to be wrapped up.

Premier League and League One leaders Manchester City and Wigan were paired together in a replay of the 2013 final, with the Latics delivering a shock elimination to Pep Guardiola's side.

Chelsea made light work of Hull City and Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town while Tottenham must play another replay after being held to a last-minute draw by Rochdale.

There was only one all-Premier League tie in this round of the tournament, with Southampton knocking West Brom out at The Hawthorns.

Replays:

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Feb 27

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday

20:05

BBC One

Feb 28

Tottenham vs Rochdale

19:45

BT Sport 2



Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Fourth Round

The fourth-round draw was made on Monday, January 8 before Brighton's televised third-round tie against bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Manchester United beat Yeovil Town in a tie which saw the Red Devils debut of Alexis Sanchez, while Tottenham were held to a draw by League Two outfit, Newport County.

Liverpool, meanwhile, took on fellow Premier League side West Brom in a game beset by VAR controversy , and Pep Guardiola was left furious despite Manchester City's win over Cardiff City.

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Jan 26

Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

19:55

BBC 1

Jan 26

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

19:45

No

Jan 27

Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City

12:30

BT Sport 2

Jan 27

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

15:00

No

Jan 27

Notts County 1-1 Swansea City

15:00

No

Jan 27

MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City

15:00

No

Jan 27

Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

15:00

No

Jan 27

Southampton 1-0 Watford

15:00

No

Jan 27

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

15:00

No

Jan 27

Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham

15:00

No

Jan 27

Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

15:00

No

Jan 27

Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

15:00

No

Jan 27

Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

17:30

BT Sport 2

Jan 27

Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

19:45

BT Sport 2

Jan 28

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle United

13:30

BT Sport 2

Jan 28

Cardiff City 0-2 Manchester City

16:00

BBC 1



Replays:

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Feb 6

Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (AET)

19:45

No

Feb 6

Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

19:45

BBC One

Feb 6

Rochdale 1-0 Millwall

19:45

No

Feb 7

Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

20:00

BT Sport 2



Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Third Round

The third-round draw was made on Monday, December 4 before Slough's televised second-round tie against Rochdale.

The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter at this stage, expanding the field to 64 teams that contest a total of 32 ties.

A total of seven games will be broadcast live and there was drama as the holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest, while lowly Newport County stunned Leeds United.

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Jan 5

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

19:55

BBC 1

Jan 5

Manchester United 2-0 Derby County

20:00

No

Jan 6

Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City

12:45

BBC 1

Jan 6

Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

13:00

No

Jan 6

Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United

15:00

No

Jan 6

Watford 3-0 Bristol City

15:00

No

Jan 6

Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion

15:00

No

Jan 6

Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United

15:00

No

Jan 6

Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

15:00

No

Jan 6

Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City

15:00

No

Jan 6

Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town

15:00

No

Jan 6

Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford City

15:00

No

Jan 6

Brentford 0-1 Notts County

15:00

No

Jan 6

QPR 0-2 MK Dons

15:00

No

Jan 6

Exeter City 0-2 West Brom

15:00

No

Jan 6

Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale

15:00

No

Jan 6

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City

15:00

No

Jan 6

Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town

15:00

No

Jan 6

Manchester City 4-1 Burnley

15:00

No

Jan 6

Wolves 0-0 Swansea City

15:00

No

Jan 6

Stevenage 0-0 Reading

15:00

No

Jan 6

Newcastle United 3-1 Luton Town

15:00

No

Jan 6

Millwall 4-1 Barnsley

15:00

No

Jan 6

Fulham 0-1 Southampton

15:00

No

Jan 6

Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End

15:00

No

Jan 6

Carlisle United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

15:00

No

Jan 6

Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea

17:30

BT Sport 1

Jan 7

Newport County 2-1 Leeds United

12:00

BBC Wales

Jan 7

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 West Ham

14:00

BBC 1

Jan 7

Tottenham 3-0 Wimbledon

15:00

No

Jan 7

Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal

16:00

BT Sport 1

Jan 8

Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

19:45

BT Sport 1



Replays:

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Jan 16

Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town

19:45

BT Sport 2

Jan 16

Mansfield Town 1-4 Cardiff City

19:45

No

Jan 16

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United

19:45

No

Jan 16

West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

19:45

No

Jan 16

Reading 3-0 Stevenage

20:00

No

Jan 17

Swansea City 2-1 Wolves

19:45

No

Jan 17

Wigan Athletic 3-0 Bournemouth

19:45

No

Jan 17

Chelsea 1-1 Norwich City (5-3 pens)

19:45

BBC 1



Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Second Round

The second-round draw was made on Monday, November 6, at Chorley's Victory Park before they played Fleetwood Town in the final tie of the first round.

No new clubs entered at the second-round stage, with the field comprised of the 40 teams that advanced from the first round for a total of 20 ties.

In the event of a draw, the away team hosts a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.

Three games were selected for television coverage: AFC Fylde vs Wigan Athletic on Friday night, Notts County vs Oxford City at lunchtime on Saturday and Slough Town vs Rochdale.

The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Slough, Leatherhead and Hereford from level seven of the English pyramid.

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Dec 1

AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

19:45

BBC

Dec 2

Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

12:30

BT

Dec 2

MK Dons 4-1 Maidstone United

15:00

No

Dec 2

Port Vale 1-1 Yeovil Town

15:00

No

Dec 2

Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Morecambe

15:00

No

Dec 2

Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town

15:00

No

Dec 2

Bradford City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

15:00

No

Dec 2

Gillingham 1-1 Carlisle United

15:00

No

Dec 2

Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City

15:00

No

Dec 2

Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford

15:00

No

Dec 3

Woking 1-1 Peterborough United

14:00

No

Dec 3

Newport County 2-0 Cambridge United

14:00

No

Dec 3

Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Leatherhead

14:00

No

Dec 3

Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United

14:00

No

Dec 3

AFC Wimbledon 3-1 Charlton Athletic

14:00

No

Dec 3

Mansfield Town 3-0 Guiseley

14:00

No

Dec 3

Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town

14:00

No

Dec 3

Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra

14:00

No

Dec 3

Coventry City 3-0 Boreham Wood

14:00

No

Dec 4

Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale

19:45

BT



Replays:

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Dec 12

Exeter City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers (AET)

19:45

No

Dec 12

Wigan 3-2 Fylde

19:45

No

Dec 12

Yeovil Town 3-2 Port Vale (AET)

19:45

No

Dec 12

Peterborough United 5-2 Woking

19:45

No

Dec 13

Crewe 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

19:45

No

Dec 14

Hereford 0-2 Fleetwood Town

19:45

BT Sport 1

Dec 19

Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham

19:45

No



Replay dates and kick-off times subject to change for television coverage.

FA Cup First Round

The first-round draw was made on October 16.

The 48 teams in League One and League Two joined the competition in this round, with 32 clubs progressing out of the qualifying phase for a total of 40 ties.

In the event of a draw, the away team hosted a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.

Three games were selected for television coverage: Hyde United vs MK Dons on Friday night, Shaw Lane vs Mansfield Town at lunchtime on Saturday and Chorley vs Fleetwood Town on Monday night.

Newport County's tie against Walsall was also broadcast in Wales.

The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Hyde and Heybridge Swifts (who faced Exeter City) from level eight of the English pyramid.

Date

Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Nov 3

Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

19:45

No

Nov 3

Port Vale 2-0 Oxford United

19:45

No

Nov 3

Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons

19:55

BBC

Nov 4

Shaw Lane 1-3 Mansfield Town

12:30

BT

Nov 4

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient

15:00

No

Nov 4

AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers

15:00

No

Nov 4

Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet

15:00

No

Nov 4

Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

15:00

No

Nov 4

Luton Town 1-0 Portsmouth

15:00

No

Nov 4

Ebbsfleet United 2-6 Doncaster Rovers

15:00

No

Nov 4

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City

15:00

No

Nov 4

Gateshead 2-0 Chelmsford City

15:00

No

Nov 4

Wigan Athletic 2-1 Crawley Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Shrewsbury Town 5-0 Aldershot Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Rotherham United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Northampton Town 0-0 Scunthorpe United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Morecambe 3-0 Hartlepool United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic

15:00

No

Nov 4

Rochdale 4-0 Bromley

15:00

No

Nov 4

Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield

15:00

No

Nov 4

Forest Green 1-0 Macclesfield Town

15:00

No

Nov 4

Boreham Wood 2-1 Blackpool

15:00

No

Nov 4

Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United

15:00

No

Nov 4

Colchester United 0-1 Oxford City

15:00

No

Nov 4

Newport County 2-1 Walsall

17:15

S4C

Nov 5

Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town

14:00

No

Nov 5

Woking 1-1 Bury

14:00

No

Nov 5

Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town

14:00

No

Nov 5

Exeter City 3-1 Heybridge Swifts

14:00

No

Nov 5

Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United

14:00

No

Nov 5

Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City

14:00

No

Nov 5

Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United

14:00

No

Nov 5

Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

14:00

No

Nov 5

Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley

14:00

No

Nov 6

Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood Town

19:45

BT



Replays:

Date Match

Time (GMT)

TV?

Nov 14

Scunthorpe United 1-0 Northampton Town

19:45

No

Nov 14

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens)

19:45

No

Nov 14

Bury 0-3 Woking

19:45

No

Nov 15

Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United

19:45

BT

Nov 16

Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead

19:45

BT



FA Cup TV channel & stream

This season's FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the UK.

Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

In the U.S., the rights to the FA Cup are owned by Fox Sports. Selected games will be broadcast across FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus and available online with the Fox Soccer Match Pass.