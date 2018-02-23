FA Cup 2017-18: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The oldest competition in football is running for the 137th time this season.
England's FA Cup has a storied history like no other, giving every club down to the 10th level of the national pyramid system a chance to take on some of the biggest sides in the world.
It all begins with a number of qualifying rounds that commence in August before the Premier League clubs arrive in the third round of the competition proper the following January.
Arsenal were the defending champions this year, and the winner will secure a place in next season's Europa League group stage.
With the quarter-final draw made and he fifth round nearly finished, Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2017-18 FA Cup.
When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?
The FA Cup first-round proper began on Friday, November 3, with clubs from League One and League Two joining the non-league sides left in the competition.
Premier League and Championship teams do not enter until the third round, which took place over the weekend of January 6, 2018.
Before the first round there is a number of qualifying rounds that feature hundreds of clubs from the lower reaches of the English game.
The very first games played were in the extra preliminary round, which began on Friday, August 4.
There are another five qualifying rounds after that before the first Football League clubs enter the competition in the first round.
Starting with and including the first round, there are seven rounds in the main competition before the final.
This year's final - which, as always, will be played at Wembley - is scheduled for Saturday, May 19.
FA Cup Quarter-finals
The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals was made on Saturday February 17 before two of the fifth-round ties had even been played.
Manchester United will be at home to Brighton in a repeat of the 1983 final, while Chelsea will be away to Leicester.
Manchester City will welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium, if they overcome Wigan Athletic.
The remaining quarter-final tie will see either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City at home to Rochdale or Tottenham.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Mar 17
|Sheffield Wednesday/Swansea City vs Rochdale/Tottenham
|15:00
|TBC
|Mar 17
|Manchester United vs Brighton
|15:00
|TBC
|Mar 17
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|15:00
|TBC
|Mar 17
|Wigan Athletic vs Southampton
|15:00
|TBC
FA Cup Fifth Round
The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made on Monday January 29, with four ties from the previous stage still to be wrapped up.
Premier League and League One leaders Manchester City and Wigan were paired together in a replay of the 2013 final, with the Latics delivering a shock elimination to Pep Guardiola's side.
Chelsea made light work of Hull City and Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town while Tottenham must play another replay after being held to a last-minute draw by Rochdale.
There was only one all-Premier League tie in this round of the tournament, with Southampton knocking West Brom out at The Hawthorns.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Feb 16
|Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United
|19:45
|No
|Feb 16
|Chelsea 4-0 Hull City
|20:00
|BT Sport 2
|Feb 17
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea City
|12:30
|BT Sport 2
|Feb 17
|West Brom 1-2 Southampton
|15:00
|No
|Feb 17
|Brighton 3-1 Coventry City
|15:00
|No
|Feb 17
|Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester United
|17:30
|BT Sport 2
|Feb 18
|Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
|16:00
|BBC One
|Feb 19
|Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City
|19:55
|BBC One
Replays:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Feb 27
|Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday
|20:05
|BBC One
|Feb 28
|Tottenham vs Rochdale
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.
FA Cup Fourth Round
The fourth-round draw was made on Monday, January 8 before Brighton's televised third-round tie against bitter rivals Crystal Palace.
Manchester United beat Yeovil Town in a tie which saw the Red Devils debut of Alexis Sanchez, while Tottenham were held to a draw by League Two outfit, Newport County.
Liverpool, meanwhile, took on fellow Premier League side West Brom in a game beset by VAR controversy , and Pep Guardiola was left furious despite Manchester City's win over Cardiff City.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Jan 26
|Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United
|19:55
|BBC 1
|Jan 26
|Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading
|19:45
|No
|Jan 27
|Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City
|12:30
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 27
|Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Notts County 1-1 Swansea City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Millwall 2-2 Rochdale
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Southampton 1-0 Watford
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End
|15:00
|No
|Jan 27
|Newport County 1-1 Tottenham
|17:30
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 27
|Liverpool 2-3 West Brom
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 28
|Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle United
|13:30
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 28
|Cardiff City 0-2 Manchester City
|16:00
|BBC 1
Replays:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Feb 6
|Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (AET)
|19:45
|No
|Feb 6
|Swansea City 8-1 Notts County
|19:45
|BBC One
|Feb 6
|Rochdale 1-0 Millwall
|19:45
|No
|Feb 7
|Tottenham 2-0 Newport County
|20:00
|BT Sport 2
Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.
FA Cup Third Round
The third-round draw was made on Monday, December 4 before Slough's televised second-round tie against Rochdale.
The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter at this stage, expanding the field to 64 teams that contest a total of 32 ties.
A total of seven games will be broadcast live and there was drama as the holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest, while lowly Newport County stunned Leeds United.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Jan 5
|Liverpool 2-1 Everton
|19:55
|BBC 1
|Jan 5
|Manchester United 2-0 Derby County
|20:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City
|12:45
|BBC 1
|Jan 6
|Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
|13:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Watford 3-0 Bristol City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Brentford 0-1 Notts County
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|QPR 0-2 MK Dons
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Exeter City 0-2 West Brom
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Manchester City 4-1 Burnley
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Wolves 0-0 Swansea City
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Stevenage 0-0 Reading
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Newcastle United 3-1 Luton Town
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Millwall 4-1 Barnsley
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Fulham 0-1 Southampton
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Carlisle United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|15:00
|No
|Jan 6
|Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea
|17:30
|BT Sport 1
|Jan 7
|Newport County 2-1 Leeds United
|12:00
|BBC Wales
|Jan 7
|Shrewsbury Town 0-0 West Ham
|14:00
|BBC 1
|Jan 7
|Tottenham 3-0 Wimbledon
|15:00
|No
|Jan 7
|Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
|16:00
|BT Sport 1
|Jan 8
|Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
Replays:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Jan 16
|Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 16
|Mansfield Town 1-4 Cardiff City
|19:45
|No
|Jan 16
|Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United
|19:45
|No
|Jan 16
|West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury Town
|19:45
|No
|Jan 16
|Reading 3-0 Stevenage
|20:00
|No
|Jan 17
|Swansea City 2-1 Wolves
|19:45
|No
|Jan 17
|Wigan Athletic 3-0 Bournemouth
|19:45
|No
|Jan 17
|Chelsea 1-1 Norwich City (5-3 pens)
|19:45
|BBC 1
Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.
FA Cup Second Round
The second-round draw was made on Monday, November 6, at Chorley's Victory Park before they played Fleetwood Town in the final tie of the first round.
No new clubs entered at the second-round stage, with the field comprised of the 40 teams that advanced from the first round for a total of 20 ties.
In the event of a draw, the away team hosts a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.
Three games were selected for television coverage: AFC Fylde vs Wigan Athletic on Friday night, Notts County vs Oxford City at lunchtime on Saturday and Slough Town vs Rochdale.
The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Slough, Leatherhead and Hereford from level seven of the English pyramid.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Dec 1
|AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic
|19:45
|BBC
|Dec 2
|Notts County 3-2 Oxford City
|12:30
|BT
|Dec 2
|MK Dons 4-1 Maidstone United
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Port Vale 1-1 Yeovil Town
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Morecambe
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Bradford City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Gillingham 1-1 Carlisle United
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City
|15:00
|No
|Dec 2
|Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford
|15:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Woking 1-1 Peterborough United
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Newport County 2-0 Cambridge United
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Leatherhead
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|AFC Wimbledon 3-1 Charlton Athletic
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Mansfield Town 3-0 Guiseley
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra
|14:00
|No
|Dec 3
|Coventry City 3-0 Boreham Wood
|14:00
|No
|Dec 4
|Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale
|19:45
|BT
Replays:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Dec 12
|Exeter City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers (AET)
|19:45
|No
|Dec 12
|Wigan 3-2 Fylde
|19:45
|No
|Dec 12
|Yeovil Town 3-2 Port Vale (AET)
|19:45
|No
|Dec 12
|Peterborough United 5-2 Woking
|19:45
|No
|Dec 13
|Crewe 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
|19:45
|No
|Dec 14
|Hereford 0-2 Fleetwood Town
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Dec 19
|Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham
|19:45
|No
Replay dates and kick-off times subject to change for television coverage.
FA Cup First Round
The first-round draw was made on October 16.
The 48 teams in League One and League Two joined the competition in this round, with 32 clubs progressing out of the qualifying phase for a total of 40 ties.
In the event of a draw, the away team hosted a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.
Three games were selected for television coverage: Hyde United vs MK Dons on Friday night, Shaw Lane vs Mansfield Town at lunchtime on Saturday and Chorley vs Fleetwood Town on Monday night.
Newport County's tie against Walsall was also broadcast in Wales.
The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Hyde and Heybridge Swifts (who faced Exeter City) from level eight of the English pyramid.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Nov 3
|Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers
|19:45
|No
|Nov 3
|Port Vale 2-0 Oxford United
|19:45
|No
|Nov 3
|Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons
|19:55
|BBC
|Nov 4
|Shaw Lane 1-3 Mansfield Town
|12:30
|BT
|Nov 4
|Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Luton Town 1-0 Portsmouth
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Ebbsfleet United 2-6 Doncaster Rovers
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Gateshead 2-0 Chelmsford City
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Wigan Athletic 2-1 Crawley Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Shrewsbury Town 5-0 Aldershot Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Rotherham United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Northampton Town 0-0 Scunthorpe United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Morecambe 3-0 Hartlepool United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Rochdale 4-0 Bromley
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Forest Green 1-0 Macclesfield Town
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Boreham Wood 2-1 Blackpool
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Colchester United 0-1 Oxford City
|15:00
|No
|Nov 4
|Newport County 2-1 Walsall
|17:15
|S4C
|Nov 5
|Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Woking 1-1 Bury
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Exeter City 3-1 Heybridge Swifts
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
|14:00
|No
|Nov 5
|Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley
|14:00
|No
|Nov 6
|Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood Town
|19:45
|BT
Replays:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|TV?
|Nov 14
|Scunthorpe United 1-0 Northampton Town
|19:45
|No
|Nov 14
|Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens)
|19:45
|No
|Nov 14
|Bury 0-3 Woking
|19:45
|No
|Nov 15
|Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United
|19:45
|BT
|Nov 16
|Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead
|19:45
|BT
FA Cup TV channel & stream
This season's FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the UK.
Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.
All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.
In the U.S., the rights to the FA Cup are owned by Fox Sports. Selected games will be broadcast across FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus and available online with the Fox Soccer Match Pass.