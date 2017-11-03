Young returns to England squad for Germany and Brazil games

Ashley Young has been called up to the England squad for the friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November.

Young named in England squad for Germany and Brazil games

The Manchester United man has been included in Gareth Southgate's 25-man team despite not playing for his country since September 2013.

Watford 13/5 to beat Everton

Midfielders Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out, while uncapped trio Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been included.

United centre-back Chris Smalling also misses out, but Danny Rose is back after recovering fitness following a long-term knee injury.

Harry Winks keeps his place alongside five Tottenham team-mates: Rose, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier.

Southgate's side take on reigning world champions Germany at Wembley on November 10 before hosting Brazil four days later, and the manager feels it is the right time to experiment with the team ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“We’re in a position now where we’ve qualified for the World Cup and we always wanted to look at the team and how we want it to evolve," he said.

“This is an opportunity to look at new players and a different way of playing and I think the beauty of my position is that I know the young players in the system.

“These lads are players who, right through the age groups, have been recognised as being our best players and they’re all playing well with their clubs and having a good impact.

“This is a great opportunity to see if they can fit into the senior team and they’ve got the chance to stay there if they do well.”

England squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).