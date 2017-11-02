Wilfried Bony will be on hand to help Swansea City clinch their third win in the English Premier League this season when they confront Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Swansea City’s Wilfried Bony set for Brighton & Hove Albion clash

The Cote d'Ivoire international trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday as Paul Clement’s men intensify preparation ahead of their outing with the Seagulls.

The former Manchester City forward got injured while on international duty with Cote d'Ivoire and last featured for the Liberty Stadium outfit in September, missing four consecutive games.

And the player took to the social media to herald his return for the encounter.

“Back,” Bony posted on Instagram.