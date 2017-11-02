Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended following arrest

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended by Major League Soccer after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

The league said in a statement that Deric "has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department."

According to the Houston Chronical, Deric posted bond of $1000 and was released from jail, with his next court date coming next Tuesday.

Deric will not be available for the club's Western Conference semifinal second-leg match against the Portland Timbers after holding the West's top seed to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.