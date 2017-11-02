News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vukovic the hero for battling Socceroos
Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended following arrest

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended by Major League Soccer after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended following arrest

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended following arrest

The league said in a statement that Deric "has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department."

According to the Houston ChronicalDeric posted bond of $1000 and was released from jail, with his next court date coming next Tuesday. 

Deric will not be available for the club's Western Conference semifinal second-leg match against the Portland Timbers after holding the West's top seed to a 0-0 draw in the first leg. 

 

Back To Top