Zaha thanks Crystal Palace's fans after bagging award

Wilfried Zaha has thanked Crystal Palace's fans after they voted him the club’s best player for the month of October.

The 24-year-old started the season on a sour note after picking an ankle injury against Huddersfield Town in the Eagles’ first game of the 2017-18 English Premier League campaign.

And after a string of poor results that culminated in the sack of Frank De Boer, Zaha returned to deliver the Selhurst Park outfit’s first points of the season in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

The former Manchester United man also helped Roy Hodgson’s side to another positive result last week after his 97th minute leveller secured a 2-2 draw for them against West Ham United.

Fans handed the tricky wide man 87% of their votes thus beating Andros Townsend (7%), Yohan Cabaye (8%) and Scott Dann (2%) to the monthly award.

“Thanks to the Crystal Palace family for voting me player of the month, much appreciated,” Zaha thanked fans via Instagram.