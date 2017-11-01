Restaurant owner suffers broken nose defending Man City fans attacked in Naples

Four Manchester City supporters were attacked ahead of their club’s Champions League match against Napoli in Italy, ANSA reports.

The group of fans visiting the city had dined at a restaurant in Via Cesario Console when the exit was blocked and they were approached by a crowd of people throwing objects at them.

They fled the scene and sought shelter in two different restaurants. While this prevented one from suffering injury, his three friends were attacked inside the premises, where a Neapolitan restaurateur, who tried to defend the fans, was also injured.

The Italian suffered a nose fracture in the fracas, while one of the City fans was treated for a shoulder issue, with the two other supporters receiving mild injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but have not made any arrests up to now.

The incident involving the Premier League club's supporters comes a day after two arrests were made on Monday after Chelsea fans were attacked in Rome.

City are currently top of Champions League Group F, where a draw or a win away at Napoli on Wednesday night will secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.