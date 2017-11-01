Benson Mangala has been given a starting berth over his compatriot Mustapha Oduor against AFC Leopards.

Nzoia Sugar unleash squad to face AFC Leopards

As usual Vincent Ngesa marshals the midfield, with Lawrence Juma hoping he can continue with his fine form in attack.

Brian Yakhama, Edwin Wafula and Edgar Nzano starts from the bench.

Nzoia Sugar Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin, Stephen Wakanya, Patrick Kwitonda, Lawrence Juma and Luke Namanda.

Subs: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Geoffrey Kariuki, Collins Odawa, Edgar Nzano, Dennis Ongeri and Brian Yakhama.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Salim Abdallah, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Samwel Ndung'u, Musa Mudde and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Juma Jackson, Ingotsi Marsellus, Harun Nyakha, Alexis, Kitenge, Michael Kibwage and Andrew Tololwa.