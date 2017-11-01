Chemelil Sugar unveil squad against Tusker

Experienced Jairus Adira will be in goal as Chemelil takes on former champions Tusker FC on Wednesday.

Chemelil Sugar unveils squad against Tusker

Goal understands that regular keeper John Waw could not make it back to Chemelil in time for the match having traveled to Nairobi to vote in the last presidential election.

James Omino and Benjamin Okech will shield Adira with Apollo Juma anchoring the midfield. Collins Neto will lead the attack for the sugar millers.

Chemelil XI: Jairus Adira, Kyata Amani,Yusuf Juma, James Omino, Benjamin Okech, Apollo Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Saphan Oyugi,Collins Netto, John Mwita and Philip Muchuma.

Reserves: Richard Aimo, Faraj Ominde, Jafari Owitti, Mustafa Adebayo and Felix Olouch.