Malaysia squad for DPR Korea ACQ encounters announced

Malaysia squad for DPR Korea ACQ encounters announced

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter



The 24-man squad for Malaysia's two Asian Cup qualification clashes against DPR Korea next week has been announced.

The two matches had been scheduled on two earlier dates this year, but diplomatic tensions involving the hermit kingdom caused them to be put off and cancelled multiple times.

Late last month the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that the matches will be held in Thailand on November 10 and 13 respectively, with DPR Korea as the designated hosts for the earlier clash, and Malaysia 'hosting' the latter encounter.

The confederation later decided that the two matches will be held at the I-Mobile Stadium, Buriram.

Two players that were dropped in the previous call-up due to injury and family emergency respectively; Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (JDT) and Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Pahang) have been called up again, while eight players have been dropped due to injuries.

They are Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim, Khairul Helmi Johari, Akram Mahinan, Fitri Omar and Syazwan Zainon (Kedah), Amirulhadi Zainal (JDT), Matthew Davies (Pahang) and Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (PKNP FC).

In their place head coach Nelo Vingada has called up seven Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players; Izham Tarmizi Roslan, Fadhli Shas, Fazly Mazlan, Junior Eldstal, Afiq Fazail, Kunanlan Subramaniam and Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham, as well as another Malaysia U23 international, Kedah's Syafiq Ahmad.

Malaysia captain Safiq Rahim has also been called up although he will miss the first match on suspension.

The players will report for the first day of training camp on November 4 except for JDT and Kedah players; as they will play in the Malaysia Cup final on that day. They will join the camp on November 6 instead. The squad will depart for Buriram on the following day.

The full call-up list are as follows:
































































































































BIL

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

Safiq Rahim

30

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

2.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri

26

Attacker

Johor Darul Ta’zim

3.

Darren Lok

26

Attacker

Johor Darul Ta’zim

4.

Nazmi Faiz Mansor

23

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

5.

Safawi Rasid

20

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

6.

Fadhli Shas

26

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

7.

Fazly Mazlan

24

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

8.

Izham Tarmizi Roslan

26

Goalkeeper

Johor Darul Ta’zim

9.

Junior Eldstal

26

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

10.

Afiq Fazail

23

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

11.

Kunanlan Subramaniam

31

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

12.

Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham

26

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

13.

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy

24

Goalkeeper

Perak

14.

Shahrom Abdul Kalam

32

Defender

Perak

15.

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim

24

Defender

Perak

16.

Amirul Azhan Aznan

24

Defender

Perak

17.

Baddrol Bakhtiar

29

Midfielder

Kedah

18.

Syafiq Ahmad

22

Attacker

Kedah

19.

Kiko Insa

29

Defender

Pahang

20.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih

22

Midfielder

Pahang

21.

Khairulazhan Khalid

28

Goalkeeper

Selangor

22.

Adam Nor Azlin

21

Defender

Selangor

23.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor

26

Midfielder

Felda United

24.

Syamer Kutty Abba

20

Midfielder

Pulau Pinang

 

