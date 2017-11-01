Malaysia squad for DPR Korea ACQ encounters announced

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
The 24-man squad for Malaysia's two Asian Cup qualification clashes against DPR Korea next week has been announced.
The two matches had been scheduled on two earlier dates this year, but diplomatic tensions involving the hermit kingdom caused them to be put off and cancelled multiple times.
Late last month the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that the matches will be held in Thailand on November 10 and 13 respectively, with DPR Korea as the designated hosts for the earlier clash, and Malaysia 'hosting' the latter encounter.
The confederation later decided that the two matches will be held at the I-Mobile Stadium, Buriram.
Two players that were dropped in the previous call-up due to injury and family emergency respectively; Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (JDT) and Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Pahang) have been called up again, while eight players have been dropped due to injuries.
They are Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim, Khairul Helmi Johari, Akram Mahinan, Fitri Omar and Syazwan Zainon (Kedah), Amirulhadi Zainal (JDT), Matthew Davies (Pahang) and Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (PKNP FC).
In their place head coach Nelo Vingada has called up seven Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players; Izham Tarmizi Roslan, Fadhli Shas, Fazly Mazlan, Junior Eldstal, Afiq Fazail, Kunanlan Subramaniam and Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham, as well as another Malaysia U23 international, Kedah's Syafiq Ahmad.
Malaysia captain Safiq Rahim has also been called up although he will miss the first match on suspension.
The players will report for the first day of training camp on November 4 except for JDT and Kedah players; as they will play in the Malaysia Cup final on that day. They will join the camp on November 6 instead. The squad will depart for Buriram on the following day.
The full call-up list are as follows:
BIL
NAME
AGE
POSITION
CLUB
1.
Safiq Rahim
30
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
2.
Ahmad Hazwan Bakri
26
Attacker
Johor Darul Ta’zim
3.
Darren Lok
26
Attacker
Johor Darul Ta’zim
4.
Nazmi Faiz Mansor
23
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
5.
Safawi Rasid
20
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
6.
Fadhli Shas
26
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
7.
Fazly Mazlan
24
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
8.
Izham Tarmizi Roslan
26
Goalkeeper
Johor Darul Ta’zim
9.
Junior Eldstal
26
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
10.
Afiq Fazail
23
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
11.
Kunanlan Subramaniam
31
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
12.
Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham
26
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
13.
Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy
24
Goalkeeper
Perak
14.
Shahrom Abdul Kalam
32
Defender
Perak
15.
Nazirul Naim Che Hashim
24
Defender
Perak
16.
Amirul Azhan Aznan
24
Defender
Perak
17.
Baddrol Bakhtiar
29
Midfielder
Kedah
18.
Syafiq Ahmad
22
Attacker
Kedah
19.
Kiko Insa
29
Defender
Pahang
20.
Nor Azam Abdul Azih
22
Midfielder
Pahang
21.
Khairulazhan Khalid
28
Goalkeeper
Selangor
22.
Adam Nor Azlin
21
Defender
Selangor
23.
Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor
26
Midfielder
Felda United
24.
Syamer Kutty Abba
20
Midfielder
Pulau Pinang