Six National Super League matches are lined up on Wednesday across the country.

Ushuru ready to tax Talanta as the race hots up

Leaders Ushuru FC will be at Camp Toyoyo hoping to tax FC Talanta and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Ken Kenyatta led side has been experiencing in-house wrangles, but Goal understands all is well after players agreed to honour the mid-week match.

Ushuru are leading the pack with 69 points while Talanta are placed 14th with 32 points.

On form, Wazito FC will be tackling GFE 105 hoping to continue with their fine form. Despite missing the services of David Oswe, who is suspended, the Frank Ouna led side will be aiming at downing their opponents and making it six wins in a row, and stake their claim as promotion candidates.

Another match will see KCB will be hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat by Ushuru when they play relegation stragglers Administration Police.

The bankers are placed second on the table with 67 points, and anything apart from three points might greatly dent their promotion hopes.

At Hope Center, Kibera Black Stars will host Nairobi Stima while Nakuru All-Stars and St Josephs Youth will square it out at Afraha.

idco United will be away against Nairobi City Stars.