Nzoia Sugar ready to tranquilize AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards will play away against Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Nzoia Sugar ready to claw AFC Leopards

In the first leg played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, the 12 times champions came from a goal down to down the promoted side.

Head coach Bernard Mwalala is not expecting an easy outing against the former champions, but he believes his side can pull a surprise.

"AFC Leopards is a big team and currently, it is in a 'bad' position for a side of its caliber. As a matter of fact, they will be playing hoping to down us; we are not expecting an easy fixture.

“However, we will give our best, and be more clinical in front of the goal; it was our main undoing in the first leg. Well, we are prepared for them and we will try to destabilize them earlier and push for maximum points, we can beat them,” Mwalala told Goal.

A win for Nzoia Sugar will take them to the sixth position while Ingwe will ascend to 9th on the 18-team table.