Luis Figo believes Paris Saint-Germain demand to be noticed following the club's summer capture of Neymar from Barcelona.

Luis Figo: Neymar brings more attention to PSG

The former Barca, Real Madrid and Portugal star talked up the Brazilian, who joined the Ligue 1 giants this past summer in a record €222 move.

"Neymar is one of the best players in the world," Figo told Goal. "He brings more quality to the squad of Paris Saint-Germain and that makes PSG a much stronger team.

"In terms of visibility, it attracts a lot more people’s attention too."

After PSG lost their Ligue 1 crown to Monaco last term, the club went on a big-money shopping spree in the summer, dropping more than €400 million on Neymar and former Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Figo admits that Qatari-owned PSG is difficult to compete against in terms of financial muscle, but as long as the club isn't violating any rules of Financial Fair Play, there is little that can be done to stop the spending.

"Paris Saint-Germain has a big financial potential. It’s hard [for other clubs] to fight in this kind of situation but if [PSG] respects the norms and rules of FFP, there is nothing to say," Figo said.

UEFA has, however, opened an investigation into PSG's spending under FFP, with the inquiry ongoing.