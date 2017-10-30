Celtic striker Dembele given France pre-selection call

France boss Didier Deschamps has put Celtic striker Moussa Dembele on alert ahead of next month’s friendly matches against Wales and Germany.

Deschamps will make the final decision as to the composition of his squad for those fixtures on Thursday, but the 21-year-old attacker has been pre-selected for the panel, Goal understands.

This means that the hitman is among an extended group of players who have been placed on alert to join the national team next month.

Joining him on that list is Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder, who has persistently impressed in Spain.

Dembele has endured a frustrating season in Scotland to date, as it has been punctuated by hamstring problems that saw his previous campaign with Brendan Rodgers’ side cut short.

Nevertheless, the former Paris Saint-Germain youth, who arrived at Celtic Park from Fulham last summer, has returned to form emphatically over the course of the last week.

Doubles against Aberdeen in a top-of-the-table clash and versus Hibernian, when he came off the bench to fire the Hoops through to the League Cup final, suggest that he has returned to his best.

On Tuesday, the Under-21 international will be aiming to cause an upset on the European stage, with Bayern Munich set to visit Glasgow in a match that the hosts must probably win to keep their aspirations of progression in the Champions League alive.

France tackle Wales on November 10 before facing Germany away from home four days later.