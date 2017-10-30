Neymar and David Beckham were among the football stars who congratulated Lewis Hamilton on his fourth Formula One title.

'I'm happy for you bro!' – Neymar and other stars congratulate Hamilton for Formula One title

Hamilton was crowned the 2017 Formula One world champion on Sunday after finishing ninth in the Mexico Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old took his place among racing's all-time greats with the title, and several of football's biggest names took time to congratulate him on his achievement.

Neymar even called in over Hamilton's team radio following the race, saying, "I'm happy for you bro, for four championships. Winner!"

The PSG star also posted a message of congratulations on his Instagram account.