Mourinho: I have no idea when Pogba will be back for Man United

Jose Mourinho angrily deflected questions about injured Paul Pogba, insisting he has "no idea" when the midfielder will be available for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were dealt a blow in September when their French star pulled a hamstring in a Champions League clash against Basel.

While Pogba has been as active as usual on social media in that interim, there has been little word on when he can return for his club.

And Mourinho appears to be getting tired of that line of questioning, if his reaction on Saturday was any indication.

“I have no idea [when he will return]," the manager snapped when the Pogba question was asked after a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

"Honestly. I am not in control of his recovery process. He is not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work I cannot predict.

“I would expect Marcos Rojo to return after the international break because he is training with me. But with Paul I have no idea.

“[Without Pogba] We won every match except one. Two? Well, two, so not bad.”

The Special One also brushed off the jeers that were heard when he substituted Marcus Rashford for Anthony Martial, who proved United's match-winner.

“They pay the ticket they can do what they want. They can boo a player that doesn’t deserve to be booed, they can boo a player who is working like an animal, even though the game is not going in his direction," he said.

"They can boo – they pay their tickets, they can boo the manager.”

The Red Devils will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Benfica at Old Trafford.