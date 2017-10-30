EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure congratulates Anthony Joshua

Yaya Toure showed that he is a big fan of Anthony Joshua by congratulating him after the Anglo-Nigerian boxer defeated Cameroon’s Carlos Takam to defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles.

Joshua increased his unbeaten run in his professional boxing career to 20 in 20 fights after seeing off his opponent from Cameroon by technical knockout in the tenth round at the Principality Stadium.

Yaya hailed the heavyweight champion on his 20th unbeaten bout and jokingly reminded the midfielder of the speculations on their fight together.