Gianluigi Buffon sent a message to Italy fans on the 20th anniversary of his debut for the national team, saying his international career "hasn't yet finished".

A dream that hasn't yet finished - Buffon celebrates 20 years since Italy debut

The Juventus star first played for the Azzurri on 29 October 1997, when he came on as a first-half substitute in the first leg of a World Cup qualifier against Russia.

An injury to first-choice goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca prompted the introduction of a 19-year-old Buffon, then playing his club football at Parma, after half an hour in driving snow, and the young substitute gave a performance beyond his years.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with future Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro the only player to beat Buffon on the day when he scored an own goal, and it marked the beginning of a long and illustrious international career.

Two decades later, Buffon has 173 caps and a World Cup winner's medal to his name, and he expressed his gratitude for having had such a long career at the top in a message on his Twitter feed.

He said: "20 years ago a dream that hasn't yet finished began. I'm fortunate to have lived it and it's been a privilege. Thanks to all!"