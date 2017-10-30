Leaky Everton make worst defensive start to a season in 23 years

Everton have made their worst defensive start to a Premier League season for 23 years after sinking to yet another defeat on Sunday.

A terrible opening has already seen Ronald Koeman sacked as manager - the Dutchman given the boot on October 23 with the Toffees lingering near the foot of the table.

But there was little sign of improvement on offer despite the change in management, with Everton second-best throughout in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Watford 11/4 to beat Everton

What's more, strikes from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray condemned the Toffees to a repeat of one of the darkest years in recent club history.

Everton have now conceded 20 goals in their opening 10 games, a record which is their worst since the start of the 1994-95 season.

It bears remembering that in that campaign Everton also lost their manager early, Mike Walker getting the sack after going winless in his first 12 games.

There was some cheer for Toffees fans, however, as the ship was eventually steadied and the season capped by victory in the FA Cup final over Manchester United courtesy of Paul Rideout's solitary goal.