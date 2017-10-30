Niger Tornadoes have commenced a week-long closed camping in Kontagora ahead of their new Nigeria Professional Football League campaign on Saturday.

Niger Tornadoes commence closed pre-season camping

The Ikon Allah Boys finished as Federation Cup runners-up and 11th in the Nigerian topflight table, garnering 54 points from 38 matches.

Confirming the development, team's coach Abubakar Bala says they resumed preparation for the new season early with the aim of surpassing last term's feat.

He further revealed his plans to screen invited players and also feature in two preseason tournaments which includes next month’s Gold Cup tournament in Ilorin.

"We are in Kontagora for close camping ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season," Bala told Goal.

"We plan to have a week-long close camping in Kontagora. From there, we will proceed to Kaduna for the Shehu Dikko preseason tournament and also take part in the Gold Cup preseason championship at Ilorin, Kwara State.

"I believe this early start to our preparation will help us do better than we did last season. It was our first season with a lot of new players in the team, though we didn't do badly we want to achieve something bigger next season.

"We have invited some players to join the team and within the one-week camping we hope to get prepared and assess the invited players if they will fit into our plans," he concluded.