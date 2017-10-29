KPL season by numbers

Gor Mahia have already secured the Kenyan Premier League crown with four matches still remaining to the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The good and the bad: KPL records by numbers

The real fight though now shifts to the bottom of the table into the relegation battlefield.

Upto five teams, Muhoroni Youth, Mathare United, Thika United, Nzoia Sugar and AFC Leopards are all in desperate need of survival.

Goal takes time to look at the stats and how your team has has performed so far after 30 rounds of matches.

Only two teams, Gor Mahia and Sofapaka have shaken the net more than 40 times this campaign, making the due as the most dangerous outfits going forward.

The champions boast the best attack in the top tier having scored 47 goals already in the aforementioned number of matches.

Sofapaka, 2009 champions have scored two less while Tusker, Nzoia Sugar, Nakumatt, Zoo Kericho and Ulinzi Stars are the only sides with over 30 goals.

Kakamega Homeboyz and K'ogalo have the best defense so far having conceded just 18 goals, one less than Posta Rangers. On the contrary, Zoo Kericho has the worst defensive record having soaked in 44 goals, three more than bottom placed Muhoroni Youth.

The green army has won the most number of games, 20, six more than second placed Tusker FC who have not been doing well this season. With five wins each, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth have won the least number of games.

Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia have lost only four times each. Surprisingly, Bandari and Muhoroni Youth losing fourteen matches, highest in the division.