Kenyan officials appointed to Chan committees

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Two Kenyan have been drafted into the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Committees.

Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa and  Herbert Mwachiro who was the local Organising Committee Deputy CEO/ Events Director, before Chan rights were taken away from Kenya, have both been drafted into two key committees of the games, to be staged in Morocco.

Mwendwa will serve as a member of the organizing committee, set to be chaired by Liberia FA President Hassan Musa Bility.

The Committee will be charged with the organization of the 2018 CHAN Tournament, set to be held in Morocco in January next year.

Mwachiro will serve in the Youth Africa Cups of Nations (U17, U20, and U23) Organizing Committee.

 

 

