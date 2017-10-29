West Ham United forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is excited by goals from himself and strike partner Andre Ayew in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace but would rather exchange his strike for three points.

Chicharito delighted by Ayew's strike against Crystal Palace

Paired with the Ghanaian up top as Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic were relegated to the bench, the Mexican opened the scoring at Selhurst Park in the 31st minute before Ayew made it 2-0 two minutes to half-time.

But it ultimately ended in disappointment for the away side as Wilfried Zaha netted an equalizer in the last minute of injury time after Luka Milivojevic halved the deficit on 50 minutes.

“It’s nice and it gives you lot of confidence," Chicharito said in relation to their goals, as reported by his club's official website.

"I’m a striker and goals give you that [excitement] but the goals I have so far [scored] for the team haven’t got us points or a victory, so I’m a little disappointed also.

“I always say I’d prefer to win matches and change those goals to points.

"But yeah it was good feeling for Andre Ayew and me. We are both strikers and we scored one goal each."

Saturday's result has left West Ham with nine points, just a mark off the relegation zone, having won only two of 10 games thus far.

“It’s disappointing because we got a good advantage in the first half with two goals," Chicharito went on.

“We were two goals up but unfortunately they fought and we couldn’t hold them, and then they scored in the last minute.

"The feeling is disappointment obviously because we felt like we could win this match."

Ayew, meanwhile, has made it three goals in four days with his latest strike following his double in Wednesday's 3-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.