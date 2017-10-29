Ameobi scores as Fulham deny Bolton Wanderers second league win

Sammy Ameobi scored as Bolton Wanderers were battled to a 1-1 away draw against Fulham in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.

A fortnight ago, the 25-year-old, returning from a six-week injury layoff, ended his ten-month goal drought against Sheffield Wednesday.

After firing blank in their last match against Queens Park Rangers, the former Newcastle United winger was on hand to steer Phil Parkinson’s side to their fourth stalemate of the season.

In the 29th minute, Ameobi pounced on goalkeeper Ben Alnwick clearance, beat a defender before converting past David Button in the Cottagers’ goal.