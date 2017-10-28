Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United and Tottenham lock horns at Old Trafford in the early kick-off on Saturday as both sides look to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho's side are level with Spurs on 20 points and they will be desperate to bounce back from their humiliating 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last week, which saw them lose ground to City in the race for the title.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham during the week, but they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the league and they have picked up four consecutive wins, including a 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham

Date

Saturday, October 28

Time

12:30 BST / 07:30 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



In the US, the game will be broadcast live on television on NBCSN and it will be available to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

NBC Sports app



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester United players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero, Pereira

Defenders

Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Rojo, Valencia, Blind, Shaw, Darmian, Tuanzebe

Midfielders

Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fellaini, Young, Herrera, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Matic, Mitchell, McTominay

Forwards

Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Rashford, Martial



Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini, but there is good news for Phil Jones, who is available after suffering a minor injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic an Marcos Rojo are also out, but the pair are nearing a full recovery.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku

Position Tottenham players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga

Defenders

Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters

Midfielders

Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Booth

Forwards

Son, Kane, N'Koudou, Llorente



Tottenham have been dealt a serious blow ahead of the game with the news that Harry Kane will miss out due to a hamstring injury. Victor Wanyama will also sit out the game as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez; Trippier, Winks, Dier, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Llorente

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Manchester United are 6/5 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Tottenham priced at 5/2 to beat the Red Devils. A draw between the teams at Old Trafford is considered a 9/4 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

After making an impressive start to the season, Manchester United encountered their first blip last week and they find themselves looking over their shoulder at a hungry Spurs team.

Mourinho's side recovered from their loss to Huddersfield by beating Swansea City in the Carabao Cup during the week and they will attempt to re-establish some distance between themselves and the north London outfit.

That task has been made significantly easier - in theory, at least - following the news of Harry Kane's hamstring injury which rules him out of the game.

Pochettino's men come into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat to West Ham, which ended their hopes of picking up some silverware early in the season, but their form in the league has been impressive and they will hope to tap into that at Old Trafford.

However, without their talisman and chief goal-threat Kane, Spurs lack an edge in attack, and Pochettino will be relying on the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to step up in the absence of the 24-year-old.