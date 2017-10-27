While the euphoria and excitement of winning the MTN 8 and reaching the club’s maiden Caf Confederation Cup final is yet to die down, SuperSport United will need to shift their focus, as the proverbial ‘Cup Kings’ of South African football prepare to challenge for yet another trophy.

Bloemfontein Celtic - SuperSport United Preview: Matsatsantsa eye yet another cup run

The Telkom Knockout returns this weekend with SuperSport set for a difficult encounter as they take on Bloemfontein Celtic away from home. The clash will see two sides who are currently enjoying a purple patch in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) lock horns, but for Celtic in particular a win in the cup could be a welcome confidence booster after their hiccup last weekend.

Nonetheless, for Matsatsantsa on the other hand they will be determined to keep their winning momentum going. Every game up until the continental showpiece event in November will be seen as preparation, and coach Eric Tinkler will want to see the same sort of fight that the team showed just under a week ago in Tunisia.

However, the 47-year-old is expected to rest some of his more senior players considering how gruelling the past two weeks have been for the Tshwane based outfit. Speaking earlier this week, Tinkler stated that he will be counting on his fringe players to step up ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“I have a squad of 30 players – and 12 of them did not travel to Tunisia. The squad that travelled to Tunisia will rest until Thursday. Now it is up to the fringe players to put up their hands and impress me if they want to play against Celtic,” Tinkler was quoted by SunSport as saying.

Meanwhile, Celtic have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season under Veselin Jelusic. The Serbian has transformed Phunya Sele Sele into a confident and organised outfit, and although they were on the losing end against Ajax Cape Town in their last outing, they cannot be underestimated. Jelusic has also been given a boost ahead of the clash with the return of influential midfielder Lantshene Phalane who returns from suspension.

Saturday’s encounter at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium will be the 50th meeting between the two sides with Celtic holding a narrow historical advantage. Celtic have won 12 out of the 49 previous encounters compared to SuperSport, who have only won 11. It is also interesting to note that out of the 49 previous encounters, the teams have been deadlocked on a whopping 26 occasions. But one thing which is certain come gameday is that there will definitely be a winner this time around.