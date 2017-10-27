Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka says how they are set-up at times during their games prohibits him from going forward and scoring.

George Maluleka eager to make his presence felt at Kaizer Chiefs by scoring more goals

“I don’t think there’s a player that doesn’t like scoring goals. I think if I put myself in a good scoring position, I might be able to score more goals for the team,” Maluleka told the media.

‘Mido’ has scored once this season, but he is eager to score more goals for Amakhosi, who under the guidance of coach Steve Komphela.

“Sometimes the game-plan doesn’t allow me to go up, but if I am given an opportunity I should make it count," he added.

The 28-year-old has been partnering with Hendrick Ekstein in Chiefs midfield this season.

“I think at the moment the responsibility lies on Ekstein to score from the middle and maybe I should join later in the game and assist him in that regard,” Maluleka continued.

“I know that Ekstein and myself should take responsibility and score more goals for the team. When the strikers are not scoring, the midfielders have to step up and score goals for the team,” Maluleka concluded.

Chiefs will face AmaZulu FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match in Durban on Saturday.