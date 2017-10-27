Max Gradel scored a goal and provided an assist as Toulouse edged Clermont 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Max Gradel scores as Toulouse progress in Coupe de la Ligue

The 29-year-old scored his second goal for Pascal Dupraz’s men since his arrival from AFC Bournemouth in the six-goal thriller at Stadium Municipal.

Francois Moubandje opened scoring in the 21st minute courtesy of an assist from the Ivorian midfielder before Yaya Sanogo doubled the lead for the hosts four minutes later.

But Remy Dugimont and Fode Dore drew the Ligue 2 side leveled in the 29th and 31st minute respectively to produce a spectacular half of goals.

With six minutes remaining before the interval, Gradel put Pascal Dupraz’s men ahead again with the fifth goal of the night.

Ola Toivonen later sealed victory for the Ligue 1 outfit in the 58th minute as they marched on to the Round of 16 of the competition.

Toulouse welcome Saint-Étienne for their next league fixture on Sunday.