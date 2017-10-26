Gor Mahia attacker George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo has hinted of a possible long stay at K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia forward remains coy on future

The Kenyan Premier League player of the month (August) has revived his form since his second return to K’Ogalo, more so under coach Dylan Kerr.

Though Odhiambo is yet to commit his future with yet another contract, the former Azam FC player said he will not be quick in making a decision to leave the club despite receiving many offers from other suitors.

"Many things have been said, especially by people who did not know what happened back then, but I decided not to focus on that; all I wanted was to continue giving my best on the pitch. Right now all I want is to get better, and that can be achieved if I raise my level.

"I have offers already but right now I want to be patient a little before making my move."

The 24-year-old garnered 18 votes, one more than colleague Jacques Tuyisenge and Sofapaka man Umaru Kasumba who came second and third in that order in the monthly award.