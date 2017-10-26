Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has announced a squad that will face Senegal in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers on Thursday morning.

Siphiwe Tshabalala returns to Bafana Bafana as Stuart Baxter announces squad

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo as well as defender Erick Mathoho have returned to the team after missing the previous encounter against Burkina Faso through injury and suspension respectively.

Dean Furman is also back in the team, but the notable inclusion is that of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The 33-year-old Amakhosi winger has been consistent over the past few months at club level, and he will get the opportunity to add to his 88 caps for the national team.

Bongani Zungu has made the cut despite his red card against the Stallions, and Baxter revealed that they will wait for the Disciplinary Committee to decide whether or not his suspension will be overturned.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Wayne Sandilands and Ronwen Williams.

Defenders: Thamsanqa Mkhize, Clayton Daniels, Erick Mathoho, Motjeka Madisha, Morgan Gould, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Tebogo Langerman and Sifiso Hlanti.

Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana, Dean Furman, Keagan Dolly, Andile Jali, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Lebogang Manyama and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Strikers: Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler and Dino Ndlovu.

