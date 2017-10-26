Andik can't imagine himself playing for other clubs but wants Selangor to meet two demands

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

With the 2017 season nearing its end and Selangor star Andik Vermansah's current contract also set to run out at the end of this year, the Indonesian has reiterated his desire to stay at the Red Giants for another season.

He however has two requirements for the club that he has played for since 2014.

Speaking to Goal after training on Wednesday, Andik remarked that whichever club he plays for, the club need to have a winning mentality and the drive to win silverware.

"I want to play for a team that is serious about winning championships because I came to Malaysia to win, not just for the paycheck.

"I'm playing away from my country, so it's only right that I get to do my best," said the winger.

But his chief concern is the contract extension offer from Selangor itself, which has yet to materialise despite the fact that he has been offered contracts from other clubs in Malaysia and back in Indonesia.

"I've received offers from other clubs in Malaysia and Indonesia which I can't divulge just yet, but none so far from Selangor.

"I don't want to sound like I'm begging for an extension, but it'd be better for all parties to tell me from early on whether they want me or not for 2018.

"Let's not leave it at the last minute when the foreign player transfer window is already closed. I hope they can be professional about it," explained Andik.

Having said that, the Indonesia international remarked that he wants to stay at the Klang Valley side, having been there for quite sometime already.

"Honestly, it'd be a shame if I left as I've been with them for four years.

"I have many fond memories with Selangor over the years and my friends are here, I can't really imagine playing for another club," said the 25-year old.