Riley McGree's three goals have led Newcastle to a stunning 8-2 A-League win over Central Coast.
Jets belt Mariners with 8 A-League goals

Juventus on best Serie A scoring pace in 65 years

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Despite sitting just third in Serie A, Juventus are scoring at a rate not seen in the Italian top flight since the 1950s. 

Juve's 4-1 win over SPAL on Wednesday saw the club hit their 31st goal of the season in just their 10th league game of the campaign.

The last time a Serie A side hit that many goals in their first 10 matches was when Juventus scored 32 during the 1951-52 season. 


Paulo Dybala's ability to striker from distance has played a big part in the team's success to this point. 

The 23-year-old leads all Serie A players with four goals from outside the box this season. 


While the club are off to a fine start in front of the opposition's goal, things have not been as rosy on the defensive end, where they have now conceded goals in four straight Serie A matches for the first time since November 2016. 

Juventus face Milan at the weekend as they look to close the gap on league leaders Napoli. 

