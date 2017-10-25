Tottenham will hope to continue their considerable momentum when they face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Tottenham vs West Ham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

After drawing 1-1 with Real Madrid in the Champions League last week, Spurs thumped Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley on Sunday, and they must maintain that form if they are to come through a defining month, with the return leg against Real in a week's time following a trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs 1/2 to beat Hammers

The Hammers, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, leaving Slaven Bilic's job hanging by a thread. A victory against Spurs would go a long way to restoring some much-needed goodwill.

Game Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham

Date

Wednesday, October 25

Time

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Football. It will be available to stream live on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Sky Go app



In the US, the game will not be shown on live television. It can be streamed online using the WatchESPN app.

US TV channel Online stream

N/A

WatchESPN app



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Tottenham players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga

Defenders

Aurier, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Rose, Walker-Peters

Midfielders

Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Lamela, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama, Winks, Alli, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe

Forwards

Kane, Llorente, Son



Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that both Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose will return to the squad to face West Ham, with Rose pushing for his first start of the season at left-back.

Michel Vorm will start instead of Hugo Lloris in goal, while Harry Kane will be rested, meaning Fernando Llorente is likely to play up front.

Potential Spurs starting XI: Vorm; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Dier; Sissoko, Dele, Nkoudou; Llorente

Position Liverpool players

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Hart

Defenders

Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Fonte, Collins, Byram, Cresswell, Henry, Masuaku

Midfielders

Antonio, Arnautovic, Kouyate, Lanzini, Noble, Obiang, Makasi

Forwards

Ayew, Carroll, Hernandez, Sakho



Michail Antonio is definitely out with a rib injury, while Diafra Sakho will face a late fitness test after a back strain.

James Collins is also doubtful, with an ankle injury, but Bilic has pledged to play a strong team against Spurs.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Kouyate, Noble; Ayew, Lanzini, Arnautovic; Sakho

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Spurs are big favourites at 1/2, according to dabblebet, with West Ham rated at 11/2. The draw, in 90 minutes, is priced at 7/2.

Click here to see all the related odds and markets, including goalscorers and more.

GAME PREVIEW

While the Carabao Cup is seen as something of a distraction for most elite teams, Spurs are rolling at the moment and will hope to record another victory over their London rivals.

Pochettino's side won 3-2 at the London Stadium earlier this season in a pulsating game, and while the personnel will be different, a similar result would do wonders for a side facing a tricky fixture list over the coming week.

The Hammers, meanwhile, need to find cover from the negative press raining down on them following their woeful 3-0 hammering at the hands of Brighton last Friday.

Bilic was made odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after the result and, while Ronald Koeman beat him to it after being axed by Everton, a comprehensive defeat here would surely see the Croatian thrown out the door.