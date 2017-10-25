Gor Mahia have tied down two players - Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo - to new contracts ahead of next season.

Gor Mahia tie down duo with new contracts

K'Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has exclusively revealed to Goal that Tuyisenge has committed to the Kenyan champions for two years while Wendo has signed a three year extension.

“We have extended Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo’s contracts and we are still negotiating with other players, whose contracts are about to end,” Gor Mahia CEO Lordvic Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

Tuyisenge is currently among the leading goal scorers in Kenyan Premier League with 12 goals while Wendo was very instrumental for the newly crowned champions this season.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr says everyone should be appreciated for the effort made in favor of the team this season. K'Ogalo secured their 16th league title last weekend with four games to spare, following their win against Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal.

The Englishman is happy with the fete achieved but says the team has to continue doing well in the remaining matches. "I feel really great to help the team win the league with four matches to spare, it means no anxiety especially in the last two or three games.

"It was a collective responsibility, I did not do this alone but players, fans, management and the whole of K'Ogalo family contributed to our success. We still have to give our best and win the remaining four matches, we are not going to relax until the end."

Gor Mahia will now represent Kenya in Caf Champions League next season.