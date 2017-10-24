Michael Olunga extended his La Liga record to 360 minutes on Girona’s bench after sitting out as an unused substitute in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Michael Olunga continues to warm La Liga bench

Girona recorded their second win of the season in a 2-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna but minus Olunga, who was missing in action.

This was a third league match that the lanky Harambee Stars striker was missing since his move to Spain. Olunga has only accumulated 86 minutes of play time, 59 of which came against Barcelona; the longest he’s lasted on the pitch since his season-long loan move to La Liga from China at the beginning of the season.

The former Gor Mahia striker will, however, need to put in a little extra effort and convince his boss to drop Cristian Portu and Cristian Stuani, who both have scored four goals apiece for Girona this campaign.

Girona, who will take on Levante next, are currently 15th place in the La Liga table.