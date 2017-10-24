Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is not getting carried away with their latest win over log leaders Baroka FC over the weekend, which was their second of the season.

Gavin Hunt not getting carried away after Bidvest Wits moved off the bottom two

“I still think there’s so much we need to do better and improve on. We are trying to improve the team and we try to do everything better sometimes, but football doesn’t always work like that sometimes,” Hunt told the media.

The win has moved Wits out of the bottom two into 14th spot, and provided they put up a four-game winning run, they will join the current pace-setters at the top of table.

“There’s a bounce here and there and things like offside goals, cards. So, you just got to weather the storm because to come here (at Baroka) and win is not easy,” Hunt said.

When asked about the number of injuries that have contributed to their sloppy campaign to date, Hunt refused to elaborate on it because ‘nobody listens’.

“Look, nobody listens when you complain about those things. You can complain all day about it, nobody listens at the end of the day,” Hunt said.

“You hear coaches complain about injuries all the time, and I don’t want to talk about it because we have had so many out already this season, but that’s football, you got to make do with what you have available,” Hunt said.

Special praise was handed to match winner Vincent Pule, who has grown in leaps and bounds this season with quite a number of man of the match performances.

“I’m happy for the youngster Pule. He came through nicely and I’m happy for him and everybody at the club,” Hunt said.

Meanwhile, Muhsin Ertugral is set to take over the vacant coaching position at Turkish side Konyaspor.